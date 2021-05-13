ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Нашим милим

МАРИЯ ПАШО

(1937–2021)

ВЛАДИСЛАВ ПАШО

(1933–2021)


з Руского Керестура

Красни памятки на Вас вше будзе чувац андя Мелана Бучкова зоз дзецми и їх фамелиями
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
