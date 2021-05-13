ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 27. априла преселєла ше до вичносци наша шестра и нина

МАРИЯ ПАШО

(1937–2021)

Дня 6. мая преселєл ше до вичносци наш шовґор

ВЛАДИСЛАВ ПАШО

(1933–2021)


з Руского Керестура

З любову и почитованьом памятки на нїх навики будзе чувац брат Славо Бучков зоз дзецми Татяну и Славком и їх фамелиями
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest