СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ




Чуваме памятки на милих нам – родичох, брата, шестру, фамелию Станоєвич, Джуня, на Марчу Шовшову, кумох Дюру и Янка, фамелию Джуджарову, Митрову, Лацкову, Дюрчову, на о. Любомира Семана, Мирка Малацка, Якима Костелника, Янка Гудака, Владимира Будинския, Ивана Папа, дружтво Циберея З почитованьом фамелия Гарвильчакова
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
