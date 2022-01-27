СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 26. януара наполнєли ше шейсц жалосни мешаци як нас занавше зохабел наш мили оцец, дїдо и прадїдо

ЙОАКИМ РАЦ

(1935–2021)

Дня 6. марца наполня ше 15 жалосни роки як нас занавше зохабела наша мила мац, баба и прабаба

ИРИНА РАЦ
народзена Баран

(1936–2007)


з Руского Керестура

Найкрасши памятки на час препровадзени зоз вами навики чуваме у своїх шерцох. Вашо наймилши
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
