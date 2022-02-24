СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Того тижня ше наполнєли 6 мешаци як нас занавше зохабелa наша мила

МИРЯНА ПАВЛОВИЧ

(7. XI 1939 – 22. VIII 2021)

Того тижня ше наполнєли 6 роки як нас занавше зохабел наш мили

ЙОАКИМ ПАВЛОВИЧ

(22. III 1939 – 24. II 2016)


З любову и почитованьом памятки на вас и шицко цо сце нам през живот давали и охабели у нашлїдстве чуваю вашо: дзивка Ясминка, жец Дьордє и унучата: Срдян, Оливера и Зоран Веселинов
