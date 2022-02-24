СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 28. фебруара 2022. року наполнї ше 31 рок як нас зохабел наш мили

ЯНИ ШЕПИНСКИ

(1954–1991)

Дня 15. мая 2022. року наполнї ше 31 рок як нас зохабела наша мила

СЛАВИЦА ШЕПИНСКИ
народзена Колевска

(1957–1991)


Памятку на нїх навики чува дзивка Йована и шестра Славица
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
