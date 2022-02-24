СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

У фебруару ше наполнєли 6 роки як нє з нами наш мили оцец, дїдо и швекор

ЯНКО НАДЬ

(1934–2016)

У марцу ше наполня 15 роки як нє з нами наша мила мац, баба и швекра

МЕЛАНИЯ НАДЬ

(1936‒2007)


з Руского Керестура

У наших сце думкох и молитвох. Вашо наймилши
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
