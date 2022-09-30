СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 2. октобра 2022. року наполнї ше смутни рок як нас зохабел оцец, дїдо и прадїдо

ЯКИМ РОЙКО

(1937–2021)

Дня 7. октобра 2022. року наполнюю ше 3 жалосни роки як нє з нами наша мац, баба и прабаба

ФЕМА РОЙКО

(1937–2019)


з Руского Керестура

Памятку на вас навше буду чувац вашо синове Юлин и Михал и дзивки Златка и Слава зоз фамелиями
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
