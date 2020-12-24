СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 1. януара 2021. року наполня ше 10 жалосни роки як нє з нами наш мили оцец, швекор, дїдо и прадїдо

ЯКИМ КОЗАР

(1942–2011)
зоз Руского Керестура

Дня 5. януара 2021. року наполня ше шейсц мешаци як нє з нами наша мила мац, швекра, баба и прабаба

МЕЛАНИЯ КОЗАР
народзена Дудаш

(1946–2020)


З любову и почитованьом памятку у своїх шерцох на вас навики буду чувац син Борис зоз супругу Ану, дзивка Татяна, унуки Тамара зоз супругом, Александра, Мижо, и праунуки Миа и Ена
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
