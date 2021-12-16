СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 26. децембра наполня ше 32 роки як нас занавше зохабел наш мили оцец, дїдо и прадїдо

ЯНКО ПАСТЕРНАК

(1927–1989)

Дня 23. децембра наполня ше 19 роки як нас занавше зохабела наша мила мац, баба и прабаба

МЕЛАНИЯ ПАСТЕРНАК

(1928–2002)


з Руского Керестура

Памятку на їх любов и доброту навики буду чувац син Янко и дзивка Марча зоз фамелиями
Най спочиваю у мире Божим!
