НА ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

ПАУЛИНА РАҐАЇ
народзена Роман

(25. V 1942 – 6. I 2002)

МИКОЛА РАҐАЇ

(15. IX 1940 – 1. X 2008)


з Дюрдьова

Памятку на їх любов и доброту чуваю син Янко и дзивка Любка зоз фамелиями
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
