СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 13. октобра 2022. року, наполнєли ше два роки як ше до вичносци преселєли нашо мили

ГЕЛЕНКА РАМАЧ
народзена Тиркайла

(1965–2020)

Дня 10. октобра 2022. року наполнєли ше 13 роки и 6 мешаци

МЕЛАНИЯ РАМАЧ
народзена Сивч

(1944–2009)


з Руского Керестура

У молитвох и здогадованьох Вашу любов, доброту и красни памятки на Вас навики буду чувац Вашо наймилши Рамачово, Тиркайлово и Катоново
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
