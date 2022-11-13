СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 14. новембра 2022. року наполня ше 10 роки

МЕЛАНА ДУДАШ
народзена Цап

(1915–2012)

Дня 7. новембра 2022. року наполнєл ше 41 рок и 6 мешаци як ше до вичносци преселєли нашо мили

ВЛАДО ДУДАШ

(1913–1981)
з Руского Керестура


Зоз любову и почитованьом красни памятки на вас чуваю дзивка Марча Бруґошова, унука Ясминка зоз супругом Синишом, унук Владко зоз супругу Джени и праунуки Александар, Лука, Ноах и Дариюс зоз Швайцарскей
Спочивайце у мире Божим и най вас ангели чуваю!
