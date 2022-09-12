ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 1. септембра 2022. року нєсподзивано нас занавше зохабела наша мила кума

МАРИЯ ДУДАШ

(1951–2022)
з Руского Керестура


Зоз любову и почитованьом памятку на ню навики будземе чувац у наших шерцох. Кумово Ердельово
Най спочива у мире Божим!
