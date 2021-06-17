СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 17. юния наполнєли ше 40 жалосни роки як вецей нє з нами наш мили оцец, дїдо и прадїдо

ДЮРА ПАПУҐА

(1933–1981)

Дня 25. юния наполня ше два роки як вецей нє з нами наша мила мац, баба и прабаба

АМАЛА ПАПУҐА
народзена Еделински

(1932–2019)


з Руского Керестура

Мили нашо родичи, ваш ошмих, любов и вельку пожертвовносц навики будземе ношиц и чувац у своїх шерцох и думкох. Вашо дзивчата – Ната, Гена и Веселка з фамелиями
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 2 раз, нєшка 2)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest