СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Прешли уж 30 роки як вецей нє з нами наш мили оцец и дїдо

ВЛАДИМИР ПАП Яньов

(1991–2021)

Прешли уж 34 роки як вецей нє з нами наша мила баба и прабаба

ВЕРУНА ПАП
народзена Чизмар

(1987–2021)


з Руского Керестура

Прешло уж вельо часу як сце нас зохабели, алє ми нє забули за вас. Чуваме на вас красни памятки. Ваша дзивка и унука Мария Папянкова зоз мужом Янком и дзецми Славку, Мирком и Томиславом зоз Нового Саду
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
