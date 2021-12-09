НА ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Наполнєли ше 9 смутни роки як нас на Миколая занавше зохабел наш мили супруг, оцец, брат и дїдо

ЯНКО ХОМА

(1953–2012)

На Нови рок будзе 3 смутни роки як нас зохабела наша мила мац, баба и швекра

ЛЕОНА ХОМА

(1926–2018)

У юнию будзе 16 роки як нас занавше зохабел наш мили оцец, дїдо и швекор

ЯКИМ ХОМА

(1927–2007)


з Руского Керестура

Вше их буду паметац и чувац на нїх памятки їх наймилши
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
