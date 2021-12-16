СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 17. децембра наполнює ше рок як нас занавше зохабел наш мили оцец и дїдо

ВЛАДИМИР САЯНКОВИЧ

(1947–2020)

Дня 17. децембра наполнює ше пейц мешаци як нас занавше зохабел наш мили оцец и дїдо

ВЛАДИСЛАВ КОЛОШНЯЇ РИНҐО

(1950–2021)


Вше вас буду чувац у своїх шерцох вашо наймилши – син и жец Златко, нєвеста и дзивка Ґабриєла и унуки Филип и Матей
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
