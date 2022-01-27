НА ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 1. фебруара 2022. року наполня ше 6 жалосни роки як зоз того швета до вичносци пошла моя мила супруга, мац, швекра, баба

НАТАЛИЯ РЕГАК
народзена Ґовля

(1947–2016)
з Вербасу


Памятку на тебе, твою любов и доброту, будземе чувац у наших шерцох. Навики ожалосцени: твой супруг Яким, синове Звонко и Златко, нєвеста Лепосава и унуки Дарко, Марина, Даниєла и Никола
Спочивай у мире Божим!
