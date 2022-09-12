ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 2. септембра 2022. року зохабел нас наш добри кум

ЮЛИЯН ПАП

(1943–2022)
з Нового Саду


Красни дожица заєднїцкого друженя, його мудри поради и щиру потримовку занавше зачуваме у своїх памяткох. Малацково: Мария, Павле, Люпка, Ана-Мария и Мирко
Най спочива у мире Божим!
