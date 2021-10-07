ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 2. октобра занавше нас зохабел наш мили оцец, дїдо и прадїдо

ЯКИМ РОЙКО

(1937‒2021)

Дня 7. октобра наполнєли ше два роки як нас занавше зохабела наша мила мац, баба и прабаба

ФЕМА РОЙКО
народзена Планчак

(1937‒2019)


з Руского Керестура

Зоз любову и почитованьом у красним паметаню навше вас буду чувац синове Юлин и Михал, дзивки Златка и Слава, жецове Славо и Ґоран, нєвести Веселина и Таня, унучата: Наташа зоз фамелию, Желько зоз фамелию, Деян, Мирослав, Сандра зоз фамелию, Борис, Славко, Владко, и праунучата: Никола, Валериа и Матей
Най спочиваю у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest