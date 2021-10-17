СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Прешли уж 9 роки як вецей нє з нами нашо мили

МАРИЯ ПАШО

(1928‒2012)

Прешли уж 9 роки як вецей нє з нами нашо мили

ЮЛИН ПАШО

(1929‒2012)

Прешол рок як нас занавше зохабел наш мили

ЮЛИЯН ПАШО

(1952‒2020)


Зоз любову и почитованьом памятку на вас чуваю – Еуфемия зоз синaми Якимoм зоз супругу Александру, Михайлом зоз супругу Монику, и унуками: Мартинoм, Хану, Лену и Тонийoм
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
