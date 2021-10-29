СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Уж 35 и 25 роки у вичносци пребуваю нашо мили родичи, баба и дїдо

МАРИЯ БОДЯНЕЦ
народзена Венчельовски

(8. IV 1924 – 25. X 1986)

ДЮРА БОДЯНЕЦ

(24. VI 1921 – 26. II 1996)


з Руского Керестура

У здогадованьох и молитвох, красни памятки на вас чуваю вашо наймилши
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
