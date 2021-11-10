СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 2. септембра 2021. року наполнєли ше 30 роки як нас занавше зохабел наш мили оцец, дїдо и прадїдо

ЙОАКИМ СЕМАН

(1926–1991)

Дня 7. новембра 2021. року наполня ше 16 роки як нас занавше зохабела наша мила мац, баба и прабаба

СЛАВКА СЕМАН
народзена Шовш

(1931–2005)


з Руского Керестура

З любову и почитованьом памятку на нїх чуваю син Михайло зоз супругу Терезию, жец Владимир, унуки Марияна и Михайло зоз фамелиями и София
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
