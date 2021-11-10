НА ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 1. януара 2022. року наполня ше 29 роки як ме зохабел мой мили тато

ВЛАДИСЛАВ ЮГАС

(1938–1993)

Дня 4. новембра 2021. року наполнєли ше 10 роки як ме зохабела моя мила мама

МАРИЯ ЮГАС

(1937–2011)


Ваша Санда
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
