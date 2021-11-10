СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 3. новембра наполнєли ше 2 смутни роки од кеди нас зохабела наша мила мац, баба и прабаба

ЛЕОНА ПЛАНЧАК

(1924–2019)

Прешли 28 длугоки роки од кеди нє з нами наш мили оцец, дїдо и прадїдо

ЙОВҐЕН ПЛАНЧАК
(1921–1993)



з Нового Саду

Памятку на нїх – на їх любов и доброту будземе занавше чувац у наших шерцох и здогадованьох. Най им будзе лєгка дюрдьовска жем и най мирно спочиваю. Їх дзивки Амалка и Геленка з фамелиями
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest