СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 18. юния наполнєли ше 12 роки як нє з нами наша мац, баба и прабаба

АМАЛИЯ ВИНАЇ
народзена Джуня

(1928–2009)

Дня 11. новембра наполнєли ше 7 роки як нас зохабел занавше наш оцец, дїдо и прадїдо

ЙОВҐЕН ВИНАЇ

(1925–2014)


з Руского Керестура

Пошли сце обидвойо од нас там дзе нєт болю, хороти и церпеня. Гоч вас вецей нєт, заш лєм сце у думкох зоз нами. Вашо дзивки: Амалка Планчакова и Марча Пристойкова, Марча Франичова з мужом Пиштом, Марча Папуґова з мужом Славком, Владимир Пристойко зоз супругу Сузану, праунуки: Стево зоз супругу Сашку, Желько, Андрейка, Славко и Владко. Спочивайце у мире Божим!
