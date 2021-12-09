СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 14. децембра наполня ше 40 смутни днї як нас занавше зохабела наша мила андя

prim. mr ph МЕЛАНИЯ НАДЬ
народзена Хромиш

(1938–2021)

Дня 30. децембра наполня ше 10 смутни роки як нас занавше зохабел наш мили бачи

dipl. ing. СВЯТОСЛАВ НАДЬ

(1928–2011)


зоз Нового Саду

Най вас навики чуваю нєбесни ангели, а ми вас вично будземе чувац у наших думкох. Остали красни памятки на час препровадзени з вами, хтори вше будземе чувац у наших шерцох. Вашу любов, доброту и пожертвовносц будземе паметац. Вашо: Мария, Йосип, Желько, Биляна, Славко и Адрияна Ловренчичово
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
