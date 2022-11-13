СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 6. новембра 2022. року наполнєли ше три смутни роки як нє з нами наша мила дзивка, мац, баба и шестра

ЯРОСЛАВА СЛАВКА СТЄПАНДИЧ
народзена Рац

(1953–2019)

Дня 2. юлия 2022. року наполнєли ше 20 роки як нє з нами наш мили супруг, оцец, дїдо и прадїдо

ЛЮБОМИР РАЦ

(1925–2002)


Мили нашо, гоч живот мушел стануц, здогадованя на вас навше буду тирвац. Занавше будземе паметац и чувац вашу доброту, пожертвовносц и любов. У своїх шерцох и молитвох памятки на вас чуваю вашо наймилши
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
