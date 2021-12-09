СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

ШТЕФАН НЯРАДИ

(1922–1991)

ЛЮБИЦА НЯРАДИ

(1923–1996)


Прешли велї роки як вас нєт. Памятки на вашу любов, доброту и пожертвованосц у своїх шерцох и здогадованьох чуваю вашо наймилши, дзивка Марча и унуки Ясмина и Анамария зоз фамелиями
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
