СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Прешли два смутни и боляци роки як вецей нє зоз нами наш мили

ВЛАДИМИР ОЛЕЯР

(4. IX 2003 – 9. II 2020)
з Коцура


Днї преходза а жалосц и смуток оставаю навики. Памятку на це чуваю: тетка Снежа и братняци Небойша и Далибор и шестринїца Марина
Спочивай у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest