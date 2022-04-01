ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 23. марца 2022. року нєсподзивано до вичносци ше преселєл наш почитовани кум

ВЛАДИМИР САЛАК

(1949–2022)


Одпитую ше од нього кума Маря Папова и кумче Наташа Грубеньова зоз фамелию
Вичная памят!
