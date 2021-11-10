ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 21. октобра 2021. року преселєл ше до вичносци и зохабел нас занавше наш мили оцец, брат и дїдо

МИХАИЛО – МИЖО ЧИЗМАР

(1953–2021)
з Вербасу


Чежко вериц же це вецей нєт. Дзекуєме ци за твою доброту! Занавше це будземе чувац и ношиц у наших шерцох, зоз вельку любову, и нє забудземе це. Твой син Саша и твойо унучата Ана, Ема и Мики, твоя дзивка Мая и жец Адриян и твойо унучата Надя и Матей, брат Йовґен зоз фамелию и брат Никола – Коле зоз фамелию
Спочивай у мире Божим!
