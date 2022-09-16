СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 23. септембра 2022. року наполня ше 18 роки як нас занавше зохабела наша мац, швекра, баба и прабаба

КСЕНИЯ КИРАЛЬ

(1925–2004)

Дня 2. децембра 2022. року наполня ше 20 роки як нас занавше зохабел наш оцец, швекор, дїдо и прадїдо

ДИОНИЗИЙ КИРАЛЬ

(1922–2002)


з Дюрдьова

Час преходзи, а любов и красни памятки на вас чуваю ваша дзивка Ганча, унуки Саша и Мая зоз фамелиями
Спочивайцe у мире Божим!
