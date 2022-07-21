СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 22. юлия наполнюю ше 40 днї як нас занавше зохабел супруг и оцец

ДЮРА КОЛЄСАР

(1957–2022)
з Руского Керестура


Памятку будземе чувац на тебе и вше будзеш у наших шерцох. Супруга Натка, син Михайло и дзивка Мирослава зоз супругом Душаном
Спочивай у мире Божим!
