ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 1. септембра у своїм 72. року живота напущела нас наша мила и нєпрежалєна мац, швекра и баба

МАРИЯ ДУДАШ
народзена Новта

(1951–2022)
з Руского Керестура


Найкрасши памятки на це навики у своїх шерцох буду чувац дзивка Марча, жец Юлин и мили унуки Тияна и Неманя Бруґошово
Най це ангели чуваю!
