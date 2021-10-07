СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 7. октобра наполня ше 40 днї як нас занавше зохабела наша мила мaц и баба

МЕЛАНИЯ РАМАЧ
народзена Дудаш

(1943‒2021)
з Руского Керестура


У наших думкох, наших шерцох вше з тобу твойо найблїзши и наймилши
Спочивай у мире Божим!
