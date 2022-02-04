ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 28. януара 2022. року нас занавше зохабел шовґор Мирко

МИРКО ДУДАШ

(1956–2022)
з Руского Керестура


Пошол ши на драгу зоз хторей нєт врацаня. Любов и доброту хтору ши нам даровал занавше останю як красна памятка на це. Ожалосцени: Владимир зоз фамелию, Велимир зоз фамелию, Дюра зоз фамелию, Янко зоз фамелию Хомово, як и Марика зоз фамелию, Юлинко зоз фамелию и Марча Бруґошово.
Спочивай у мире Божим!
