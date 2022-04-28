ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 24. априла 2022. року занавше нас зохабела наша мила супруга, мац и баба

НАТАЛИЯ РАМАЧ

(1948–2022)


Занавше будземе паметац твою доброту, пожертвованосц и любов, а у шерцу ношиц здогадованє на тебе. Твой супруг Владимир и синове: Златко зоз супругу Галину и унуку Теодор,у як и Влатко зоз супругу Саню, унуком Павлом и унуку Ану
Спочивай у мире Божим и будз наш ангел навики!
