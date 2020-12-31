СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ


Роки преходза, алє ти навики жиєш у наших боляцих шерцох. Вше ши з нами у наших думкох и молитвох. Нїґда це нє забудземе. Ожалосцени мац Гелена и оцец Владимир
Спочивай у мире Божим!
