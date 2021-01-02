СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 1. януара 2021. року наполнюю ше 10 роки ше преселєл до вичносци наш мили

ЯКИМ КОЗАР

(1942–2011)

Дня 5. юния 2021. року наполнї ше рок як ше преселєла до вичносци наша мил

МЕЛАНИЯ КОЗАР

(1946–2020)


з Руского Керестура

У красних памяткох навики вас чува брат Михал зоз супругу Сену, и дзецми зоз їх фамелиями
Спочивай у мире Божим!
