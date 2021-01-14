ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

ВЛАДИМИР ТИРКАЙЛА


ЛЕОНА ТИРКАЙЛА



з Дюрдьова

Красни памятки на вас и своїх шерцох занавше будземе чувац. Твой братняк Владимир и Власта Венчельовски зоз дзивку Ивету и єй фамелию
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
