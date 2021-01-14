ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Родичом, хтори нас на швидко и єдно за другим нєсподзивано зохабели

ВЛАДИМИР ТИРКАЙЛА


ЛЕОНА ТИРКАЙЛА



з Дюрдьова

Синове Мирослав и Славе зоз фамелиями
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest