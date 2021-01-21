НА ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 30. децембра 2020. року наполнєли ше пейц роки як ше преселєла до вичносци наша мила

ГЕЛЕНА ПАВЛОВИЧ
народзена Барна

(1937–2015)

Дня 11. януара 2021. року наполнєли ше штири роки як ше преселєл до вичносци наш мили

ЛЮБОМИР ПАВЛОВИЧ

(1931–2017)


з Руского Керестура

З любову и почитованьом, у красних памяткох навики вас чуваю – унукове: Звонко зоз фамелию, Деян, и Желько зоз фамелию, як и жец Дюра
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
