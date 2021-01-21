СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

На наших милих родичох хтори нас зохабели нєодлуга єдно за другим

ЛЮБО

(1939–2017)

На наших милих родичох хтори нас зохабели нєодлуга єдно за другим

МАРЯ

(1940–2018)

СОПКОВО
з Руского Керестура

Мили нашо, нєт вас, алє сце и далєй присутни у наших думкох и здогадованьох. Вашо дзеци зоз фамелиями
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
