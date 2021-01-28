НА ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 20. януара 2021. року наполнєл ше рок як нє з нами наш брат

ВЛАДО СИВЧ

(1949–2020)

Дня 25. фебруара 2021. року наполня ше осемнац роки як нє з нами наш брат

МИРОНЬ СИВЧ

(1936–2003)


Памятки на нїх чуваю шестри Маря и Меланка зоз фамелиями
Най спочиваю у мире Божим!
