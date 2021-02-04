ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Шестри Леони и шовґрови Владови

ЛЕОНА ТИРКАЙЛА
народзена Венчельовски

(1942–2020)

ВЛАДИМИР ТИРКАЙЛА

(1938–2021)


Дюрдьова

Вично на вас буду чувац памятку брат Янко зоз дзецми Звонком, Мирославом и Жельком зоз их фамелиями
Спочивайце у мире Божим!

 

