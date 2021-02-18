СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 21. фебруара наполнї ше рок

МАРИЯ ИВАН

(1940–2020)

Дня 23. фебруара наполня ше 16 мешаци як нє з нами нашо мили родичи

ЯНКО ИВАН

(1938–2019)


Пошли сце у цихосци и нєсподзивано. Вашу любов и доброту ґу нам вично будземе чувац и паметац у наших думкох, шерцох и молитвох. Ваш син Юлин зоз супругу Марию, унучата Даниєла и Иван зоз фамелиями
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
