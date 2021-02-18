СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 10. фебруара наполнєл ше рок як нє з нами наша баба и прабаба

КСЕНИЯ АФИЧ
народзена Ройко

(1940–2020)

Дня 13. фебруара наполнєл ше рок як нє з нами наш бачи

ВЛАДО АФИЧ

(1958–2020)


з Руского Керестура

Ожалосцени Славко зоз супругу Марину, и Деян, Дарко, Мирко, Дамир, Дориян и Анета
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
