СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

На наших НАЙМИЛШИХ. Брата и бачика

ЗВОНИМИР ХОМА

(1964–2001)

Мацер, бабу и прабабу

ВЕРУНА ХОМА

(1932–2006)

Оца, дїда и прадїда

ЮЛИЯН ХОМА

(1933–1993)


Памятки на щешлїви часи препровадзени зоз вами, навики чуваю вашо наймилши – брат и син Юлиян зоз супругу Мария Хомово, унуки Ванеса и Валентина зоз своїма фамелиями, та праунуки Кристина, Ерик, Владимир, Кристиян и Давид
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
